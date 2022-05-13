- Metta Sandiford-Artest says Dwyane Wade is ‘maybe top 3 or 4’ among shooting guards in NBA history
- Updated: May 13, 2022
Former NBA champion Metta Sandiford-Artest believes that Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is one of the best shooting guards in NBA history.
I agree with @DwyaneWade . Top 5 shooting guards of all time . Maybe top 3 or 4. pic.twitter.com/vimveGd50l
— Metta (@MettaWorld37) May 13, 2022
Sandiford-Artest was an elite defender during his NBA career. He faced Wade several times, so he certainly knows just how good the Heat icon was.
Wade, who spent the majority of his NBA career with the Heat, was one of the members of Miami’s famous Big 3 with Chris Bosh and LeBron James.
In his storied NBA career, Wade averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. He won a scoring title in the 2008-09 season and was an All-NBA selection eight times in his career.
Wade never was an elite 3-point shooter, but he scored in other ways. He became a master at scoring in the midrange, and he used his elite athleticism to get to the rim at will.
10 years ago today, @DwyaneWade posterized Anderson Varejao after LeBron missed a dunk on Jermaine O'Neal.
The Kodak Moment: https://t.co/yLIGjKmWIZ pic.twitter.com/WHK7VMp4r4
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 12, 2019
It’s not hard to argue that Wade is one of the greatest players in Heat history, as he helped the team to three NBA titles and was named NBA Finals MVP in the 2005-06 season.
Wade knows that he has built an impressive legacy in the NBA in which he will be mentioned as one of the greatest players ever, and it’s clear that his peers, such as Sandiford-Artest, have plenty of respect for him.
Now that his playing career is over, Wade has transitioned into an ownership role in the Utah Jazz organization. He is hoping to add an NBA title as an owner to his already impressive NBA resume as a player.
