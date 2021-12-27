Max Strus sends middle finger to Jimmy Butler after he makes return for Miami Heat in win over Orlando Magic

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler returned to game action on Sunday after an extended absence.

The Heat were certainly glad to see him in the lineup again, as he helped the squad earn a 93-83 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Max Strus made sure to let Butler know that he’s happy to have him back, but the youngster also had an amusing emoji choice for Butler.

In his first game back, Butler put together a solid all-around performance. He went for 17 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. He also added three steals on the defensive end.

Strus had a decent game himself, as he scored 13 points while recording two rebounds and two assists.

Overall, the Heat put together a strong defensive effort on Sunday, and it was enough for the team to walk away with a win over Orlando. Miami is now on a little win streak, as the team has won three straight contests.

Moreover, the Heat have some very winnable games coming up. If they can take care of business in those matchups, they could find themselves riding a pretty lengthy win streak heading into 2022.

Miami currently holds the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. That’s not a bad place to be, but it definitely seems like the team is capable of challenging for an even higher seed.

Time will tell where the squad lands in the standings once the regular season starts to wind down. For now, the Heat’s focus is on the Washington Wizards, as the two teams will meet on Tuesday.