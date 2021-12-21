- Max Strus says that he gets confused for Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro in public
- Miami Heat release MRI results on P.J. Tucker’s latest leg injury
- Max Strus’ pessimistic comments regarding Miami Heat’s season thus far
- Jimmy Butler’s agent takes exception to Stan Van Gundy putting his client in same breath as injury-prone Anthony Davis
- Report: Miami Heat lose starter to knee injury during game vs. Detroit Pistons
- Miami Heat’s latest update on Tyler Herro ahead of Sunday’s matchup vs. Detroit Pistons
- Omer Yurtseven reveals how Miami Heat veterans have been helping him develop this season
- Video: Erik Spoelstra lavishes Juwan Howard with kind words in front of Michigan’s basketball team
- Report: NBA executive could foresee league changing rule that currently limits Caleb Martin’s games with Miami Heat
- Udonis Haslem doubles down in his support for Frank Gore against Deron Williams in boxing match
Max Strus says that he gets confused for Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro in public
- Updated: December 20, 2021
Miami Heat sharpshooter Max Strus has made a major impact on the team this season, but he sometimes still doesn’t get recognized in public.
The 25-year-old small forward revealed that he gets confused for two of his Heat teammates, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson.
“Strus said that when they’re in public, he, Tyler Herro and Robinson ‘all get mixed up a bunch,” the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote. “‘I’m called Duncan more [than Herro]. Which I don’t get how. But whatever. That has happened’ several times.”
While some people may confuse Strus for his teammates off the court, it’s hard to underestimate his impact on the court for the Heat.
Strus has appeared in 24 games for the Heat this season and is shooting a blistering 45.8 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from beyond the arc.
This season, Strus is averaging 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 21.3 minutes per game. He’s become a much bigger part of Miami’s rotation after playing just 13.0 minutes per game in the 2020-21 campaign.
Strus revealed that he also has gone along with it when people confuse him for Robinson in public.
“Yes, just to keep it moving,” Strus said.
Herro, Strus and Robinson will all have to step up for the Heat in the coming weeks with Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Markieff Morris and P.J. Tucker all out of the lineup at the moment.
Strus is really coming into his own in Miami, as he has gone from an end of the bench player to a key rotation piece, and the Heat certainly hope he continues to grow into a better player throughout the 2021-22 season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login