Max Strus says that he gets confused for Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro in public

Miami Heat sharpshooter Max Strus has made a major impact on the team this season, but he sometimes still doesn’t get recognized in public.

The 25-year-old small forward revealed that he gets confused for two of his Heat teammates, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson.

“Strus said that when they’re in public, he, Tyler Herro and Robinson ‘all get mixed up a bunch,” the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote. “‘I’m called Duncan more [than Herro]. Which I don’t get how. But whatever. That has happened’ several times.”

While some people may confuse Strus for his teammates off the court, it’s hard to underestimate his impact on the court for the Heat.

Strus has appeared in 24 games for the Heat this season and is shooting a blistering 45.8 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from beyond the arc.

This season, Strus is averaging 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 21.3 minutes per game. He’s become a much bigger part of Miami’s rotation after playing just 13.0 minutes per game in the 2020-21 campaign.

Strus revealed that he also has gone along with it when people confuse him for Robinson in public.

“Yes, just to keep it moving,” Strus said.

Herro, Strus and Robinson will all have to step up for the Heat in the coming weeks with Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Markieff Morris and P.J. Tucker all out of the lineup at the moment.

Strus is really coming into his own in Miami, as he has gone from an end of the bench player to a key rotation piece, and the Heat certainly hope he continues to grow into a better player throughout the 2021-22 season.