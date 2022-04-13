- Max Strus on Kyle Lowry: ‘We’ve got the best point guard in the league’
Max Strus on Kyle Lowry: ‘We’ve got the best point guard in the league’
April 13, 2022
The Miami Heat enter the 2022 NBA Playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they will find out their first-round opponent on Friday night.
Kyle Lowry is a big reason why the Heat did so well in the regular season. The one-time champ averaged 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game while helping the Heat obtain a 53-29 record.
Miami Heat sharpshooter Max Strus called Lowry the best point guard in the league on Wednesday.
“Teams are definitely not losing me as much. But we’ve got the best point guard in the league, who does a good job of finding me.” — Max Strus
— z — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) April 13, 2022
Some people might strongly disagree with Strus’ statement, but there’s no doubt that Lowry has helped elevate the Heat this season. Lowry is exactly the type of player the Heat had been missing the past couple of seasons.
As for Strus, he has carved out a solid role on the team this year. Near the end of the regular season, he was inserted into the starting lineup in place of Duncan Robinson. He repaid the Heat’s coaching staff by averaging 12.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game on a blistering 51.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc during his last six games of the regular season.
Strus and Lowry are surely hoping that they will be able to help the Heat win this season’s NBA title. Miami was swept in the first round of the playoffs last year and lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the 2020 NBA Finals.
Miami is set to begin its playoff journey on Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT at FTX Arena. The Heat will face either the Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets or Atlanta Hawks in the first round.
