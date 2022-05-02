Markieff Morris on getting fined $25K by NBA: ‘I ain’t worried about that little-bitty-a-s money’

After being fined $25,000 by the NBA, Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris was indifferent to the number of the fine, stating that it is insignificant.

Morris was fined by the league for interfering with on-court play while on the bench. That incident came during the Heat’s Game 5 win over the Atlanta Hawks, with the league stating that Morris prevented the Hawks’ De’Andre Hunter from returning to the court.

In defense of his actions, Morris indicated that he was trying to break Hunter’s fall and then dismissed the fine he was subsequently assessed.

“I already made a bunch of money,” Morris said. “I ain’t worried about that little-bitty-a– money.”

Over the course of his NBA career, the 32-year-old Morris has earned almost $50 million. This season with the Heat, Morris is earning a veteran’s minimum salary of $2.6 million.

Simply having Morris on the court in any capacity is something that the Heat missed for much of the 2021-22 regular season.

Morris was the victim of a cheap shot from Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic back in November and struggled to return from the neck injury he sustained. That shot by Jokic came after Morris committed a flagrant foul on him. Morris was later fined $50,000 for fouling Jokic.

After seeing action in only 17 games for the Heat during the regular season, Morris is hoping to contribute in any fashion that he can on the court.

Morris won’t bother appealing the fine and instead is preparing with his teammates to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Game 1 will get underway in Miami on Monday night.