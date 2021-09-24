Markieff Morris issues strong message of appreciation for Miami Heat’s team-oriented mindset

Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris raved about his new team’s ability to play team-orientated basketball.

Morris, who agreed to a deal with Miami this offseason, explained how he thinks he can fit in with the team’s roster in the 2021-22 season while also offering his thoughts on the team.

“I see myself as a guy that I can get back to my old self, just playing the game the right way, not having to look over my shoulder,” said Morris to the Sun Sentinel . “I feel like we have nobody on the team like just, ‘give him the ball, and then everybody just watch and let them make the play.’ It’s a collective. “We’re going to need everybody to score and rebound and defend every night. And that’s the best team to be on, when you don’t have to run to the corner every play and wait for a guy to make a play for you.”

Morris spent the end of the 2019-20 season and the entire 2020-21 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He won a title with the Lakers over Miami in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble, but he is looking to help the Heat get back to the Finals this season.

For his career, Morris averages 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from beyond the arc.