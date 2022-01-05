Markieff Morris’ cryptic tweet after he misses 30th straight game since violent Nikola Jokic shove

Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris is expected to miss Wednesday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, which will continue his lengthy streak of games missed since suffering whiplash.

Morris suffered the injury from a blindside hit by Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic in back on Nov. 8.

With Morris not being able to return to the lineup, he issued a rather cryptic message on Twitter on Wednesday.

😎😎 — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) January 5, 2022

The Heat certainly could use Morris back in the lineup, but it’s no secret that Heat fans have grown a little frustrated that the forward has been out this long.

Markieff Morris on the Heat feels like a myth at this point — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) January 5, 2022

Since Markieff Morris last played, the Miami Dolphins have played 7 games (and won 6). — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) January 5, 2022

It’s hard to blame Morris as he recovers from the injury, as Jokic committed a non-basketball play to injure him and was suspended as a result.

Still, Morris’ absence has been especially hard on the Heat with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo also banged up and other players in the league’s health and safety protocols.

This season, Morris is averaging 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The Heat are still 23-15 this season even with Morris missing so many games, but it appears that his return is still very much up in the air.

Miami was 7-3 in the 10 games that Morris has appeared in this season. Since then, the team has gone 16-12, but it has been playing without more players than just Morris over that stretch.

The Heat and Blazers are scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. EST on Wednesday night.