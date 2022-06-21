Marcus Morris says he would love to reunite and play with his brother

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris recently said that he would love to reunite and play with his brother Markieff.

Damn I would love to be back on the same team with bro! — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) June 21, 2022

Markieff Morris spent the 2021-22 season with the Miami Heat and is a unrestricted free agent this offseason. Marcus Morris, who is under contract with the Los Angeles Clippers through the 2023-24 season, last played with his brother during the 2014-15 season with the Phoenix Suns.

It doesn’t look like a reunion for the Morris twins is likely in Miami, as the Heat would need to trade for Marcus Morris and re-sign Markieff Morris to a new deal.

Markieff Morris had a rough 2021-22 season in Miami, as he missed significant time with a neck injury after he was shoved by Nikola Jokic early in the season. He ended up playing in just 17 games for the Heat and averaged 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Marcus Morris has been a key contributor for the Clippers over the last few seasons and averaged 15.4 points per game in the 2021-22 campaign. The Clippers could try to keep Marcus Morris happy by bringing in his brother ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Morris twins both played college basketball at the University of Kansas. Marcus Morris was drafted by the Houston Rockets with the No. 14 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. Markieff Morris went the pick before his brother to the Phoenix Suns.

It appears that Marcus Morris is hoping he will get a chance to chase an NBA title with his brother while they are both still in the NBA.