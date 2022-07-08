Marcus Garrett on being with Miami Heat for Summer League: ‘I came back to finish off what I started’

Guard Marcus Garrett is back with the Miami Heat for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas this offseason.

Garrett earned a two-way contract with the Heat after a strong showing in Summer League in 2021, but he never was able to make an impact with the team due to a wrist injury.

This summer, he’s back to show that he belongs and can make the team in Miami.

“They invited me to what happens,” Garrett said while also revealing he didn’t ask for other Summer League offers. “I came back to finish off what I started. I like this team, this organization and what they stand for. The way they play is something I want to be a part of. So I’ve just stuck with this team.”

Garrett worked out at FTX Arena while recovering from his wrist injury last season even though he wasn’t a part of the roster. He clearly has his sights set on earning a spot with the team, and the Heat are giving him a chance in this year’s Summer League action.

In 12 games for Miami in the 2021-22 season, Garrett averaged 1.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 10.7 minutes per game while shooting just 23.8 percent from the field.

While those numbers aren’t something to write home about, Garrett believes the surgery he underwent to repair his wrist will make him better in the long run.

“The wrist was hurting every day,” Garrett said of last season. “Me getting the surgery helped with it a lot. Now it’s just all love being back.”

The Heat made the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2021-22 season, but they could always add depth to their roster with a player like Garrett as they look to make another deep playoff run in the 2022-23 season.