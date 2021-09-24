LeBron James welcomes Dwyane Wade to 'washed' fraternity after he hilariously fails at trying to catch football - Heat Nation

- LeBron James welcomes Dwyane Wade to ‘washed’ fraternity after he hilariously fails at trying to catch football
- Markieff Morris issues strong message of appreciation for Miami Heat’s team-oriented mindset
- Report: Miami Heat believe KZ Okpala can become rotation player if he develops corner 3
- Tyler Herro opens up about new daughter, slams haters who said he ‘partied too much’ last season
- Report: Victor Oladipo still not cleared for full-court work despite initial optimism
- Dwyane Wade promotes strong criticism of Joe Biden administration via social media
- Bam Adebayo drops out of top 20 as Sports Illustrated unveils latest NBA player rankings
- Victor Oladipo congratulates J.J. Redick on tremendous career after his retirement announcement
- Bam Adebayo hilariously roasts Tyler Herro after his latest photoshoot
- Former Miami Heat coach reveals how Tyler Herro’s body transformation will help improve his game this season
LeBron James welcomes Dwyane Wade to ‘washed’ fraternity after he hilariously fails at trying to catch football
- Updated: September 24, 2021
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade took a spill during a backyard football game while he was attempting to catch a pass, and his former teammate LeBron James couldn’t help but crack jokes.
James welcomed Wade to the fraternity of washed athletes after seeing the video.
Wade’s NBA playing days are behind him at this point. He last suited up for a game in the 2018-19 season. He finished his career with the Heat and earned an All-Star selection in his final season.
James, on the other hand, is still active today. He’s looking to help his Los Angeles Lakers win an NBA title in the 2021-22 season.
Wade helped the Heat win three NBA titles during his playing days, and James was a part of two of those. Both players will always be regarded as Heat legends.
Despite no longer having either player around, Miami will look to contend for a title in the upcoming season. The team has a talented roster and expectations are high.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login