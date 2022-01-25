LeBron James sends special 305 tribute to city of Miami after Heat beat Lakers - Heat Nation

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James showed love to his former team, the Miami Heat, after Miami defeated the Lakers on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

The loss put James and the Lakers back under .500 on the season, as they are just 23-24 through their first 47 games.

James, who spent four seasons in Miami, is one of the most important players in franchise history even though he was only with the team for a short time.

Along with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, James helped lead the Heat to four straight NBA Finals appearances and two NBA titles. The Heat’s Big 3 would eventually break up when James decided to go back home to Cleveland, but the trio of James, Wade and Bosh still put together a historic run together.

James had a great game for Los Angeles in the loss on Sunday, as he put up 33 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. James is in the midst of one of the best offensive seasons of his career, but Anthony Davis’ injury has held the Lakers back from competing for a top seed in the Western Conference.

The Heat, on the other hand, are now 30-17 in the 2021-22 campaign. Led by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Miami is looking to make it back to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2019-20 season when it lost to James and the Lakers in six games.

James clearly will always hold Miami and the Heat in a special place in his heart as it is the franchise that he got his first NBA title with.