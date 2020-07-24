LeBron James Shouts Out Udonis Haslem’s Leadership in Latest Act for Social Justice

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James praised Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem for his leadership in the quest for social change in the United States.

Shoutout to my brother @ThisIsUD for leadership on this issue for all of us. 🙏🏾✊🏾❤️👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2020

Haslem, 40, has been at the forefront calling for social justice since the death of George Floyd to unchecked police brutality.

The veteran forward has been very vocal in James’ More Than a Vote campaign, something that the two players are heading up together.

.@ThisIsUD stopped by to talk @MoreThanAVote, the voter rights group he's working with alongside LeBron James. So… what he would say to those who are skeptical that any candidates represent them, or that anything can really change? "I would tell them I was one of those people." pic.twitter.com/UCyjvUoZfR — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 25, 2020

James and Haslem were teammates in Miami for four seasons, going to four consecutive NBA Finals.

The tandem helped bring back-to-back titles to Miami in 2012 and 2013.

While James has moved on in his career, the two remain close as ever as they fight for change.

Both players are a part of teams in the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla. and could meet in this year’s NBA Finals.

James and the Lakers currently hold the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, while Haslem and the Heat are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Miami will resume the 2019-20 season on Aug. 1 when it takes on the Denver Nuggets.