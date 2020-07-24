 LeBron James Shouts Out Udonis Haslem's Leadership in Latest Act for Social Justice - Heat Nation
LeBron James and Udonis Haslem Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James praised Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem for his leadership in the quest for social change in the United States.

Haslem, 40, has been at the forefront calling for social justice since the death of George Floyd to unchecked police brutality.

The veteran forward has been very vocal in James’ More Than a Vote campaign, something that the two players are heading up together.

James and Haslem were teammates in Miami for four seasons, going to four consecutive NBA Finals.

The tandem helped bring back-to-back titles to Miami in 2012 and 2013.

While James has moved on in his career, the two remain close as ever as they fight for change.

Both players are a part of teams in the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla. and could meet in this year’s NBA Finals.

James and the Lakers currently hold the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, while Haslem and the Heat are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Miami will resume the 2019-20 season on Aug. 1 when it takes on the Denver Nuggets.

