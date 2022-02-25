- LeBron James sends major love to the Miami Heat and several team legends
LeBron James sends major love to the Miami Heat and several team legends
- Updated: February 25, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James showed some major love to the Miami Heat after the team included him in a post honoring some members of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.
Plenty of HEAT🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 REPRESENTED. 305 Stand Up and Proud! https://t.co/n6Ew3quTVc
— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 25, 2022
James spent four years with the Heat earlier in his career, and he helped lead the team to four straight NBA Finals appearances alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.
James, Wade and Bosh helped the Heat win two titles over that four-year span, and James earned MVP honors two times during his stint with Miami.
While he decided to return home to the Cleveland Cavaliers following the 2013-14 season, James is still one of the most important figures in Heat history.
James’ time with Miami helped him begin an eight-year run in which he made the NBA Finals each season. The 18-time All-Star also went to the NBA Finals in his second year with the Lakers, as the team won the title in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble in the 2019-20 season.
This season, James is going to need to take the Lakers on a magical run if he wants to make it back to the NBA’s biggest stage.
The Lakers entered the All-Star break with a 27-31 record. They are currently the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference and are in danger of landing in the league’s play-in tournament for the second straight season.
Still, James has been fantastic this season. He is averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc.
While James’ playing days in Miami are starting to become a distant memory in his storied career, it’s nice to see that he still holds the franchise in a special place in his heart.
