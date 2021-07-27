- LeBron James reacts to Dwyane Wade’s hilariously random compliment about his acting in ‘Space Jam’
LeBron James reacts to Dwyane Wade’s hilariously random compliment about his acting in ‘Space Jam’
- Updated: July 27, 2021
Former Miami Heat superstar LeBron James is the star of “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” The movie has garnered strong reviews, both positive and negative.
Heat legend Dwyane Wade had a funny reaction to James’ performance in the film, and the Akron, Ohio, native responded.
This is random but important… @KingJames rocked his durag in his new movie @spacejammovie now that’s legendary!!!
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 27, 2021
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Authenticity is the 🔑. 😎 https://t.co/N7JOmJD0JV
— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2021
Wade and James are certainly brothers for life. They teamed up in South Florida in 2010, and in each of their four seasons together, the Heat advanced to the NBA Finals.
James finally got over the hump and won his first NBA championship in 2012, and he then followed it up with a second the year after with a virtuoso performance in Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals.
Of course, James is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. When he headed out west in 2018, many speculated that one reason was to expand his involvement in film and television.
The four-time world champ has also done a wonderful job of advocating for racial and social justice. By opening a school in his native Akron, he has helped poor children establish a solid foundation for their future.
James also started the More Than a Vote initiative, which helped combat voter suppression among people of color in last year’s presidential election.
