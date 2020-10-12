The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James defeated the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals this season.

The Lakers took Game 6 on Sunday night, 106-93, to seal their championship run.

After the win, James, who played for Miami from the 2010-11 season through the 2013-14 season, gave credit to his old team for his growth as a player.

“I had seven years my first stint in Cleveland, I felt like I couldn’t get over the hump,” James said. “I felt like I needed some help.”

James ended up signing in Miami and went to four straight Finals, winning two.

That experience has helped him throughout his career. This year, James played in his 10th NBA Finals and ninth in the past 10 seasons.

His experiences in Miami helped him capture the fourth title in his storied career.

“I know what it means to have seven years where you feel like you can’t get over the hump,” James said. “I felt like I needed someone to push me and that’s when I was able to go to Miami. And get pushed by D-Wade (Dwyane Wade), and [Chris] Bosh and that franchise. And so to be able to get him, and push him and let him know how great he is, which is making him see better basketball and be part of something that’s special, that’s what it’s all about.”

While Miami certainly isn’t happy that James beat it in the Finals, the franchise does have many fond memories of his days there.

The Heat will look to continue to build around their current core and make a run at the title next season.