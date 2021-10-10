- LeBron James gives big credit to Miami Heat for underrated aspect of Kendrick Nunn
- DeMar DeRozan admits he took rumors that he’d accept less money to join Kyle Lowry and Miami Heat as ‘disrespect’
- Report: Miami Heat to sit out several players in preseason matchup vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Meyers Leonard says his wife was told, ‘Don’t leave your house, we’re gonna rape you’ after he used anti-Semitic slur
- Meyers Leonard: ‘I would be ecstatic if I could play for the Miami Heat again’
- Dwyane Wade’s hilarious reaction to former Miami Heat teammates Michael Beasley and Mario Chalmers playing in Puerto Rico
- Report: Miami Heat announce big change to starting lineup for Thursday’s game vs. Houston Rockets
- Jimmy Butler says Heat ready to go through Bucks, 76ers and Nets: ‘We’re not running from anybody’
- Meyers Leonard’s wife slams hater celebrating that former Miami Heat center didn’t get signed in offseason
- Bam Adebayo issues NSFW response to being disrespected by NBA general managers in recent survey
LeBron James gives big credit to Miami Heat for underrated aspect of Kendrick Nunn
- Updated: October 9, 2021
Third-year guard Kendrick Nunn is one of the more underrated additions to what should be a very impressive 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers squad.
He has drawn rave reviews for his defense, and LeBron James says that Nunn’s defense is strong because he started out with the Miami Heat.
LeBron, on basketball players from Chicago, and also more specifically on why he's happy to have Kendrick Nunn on his team: pic.twitter.com/nEbh3ua6JV
— Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 9, 2021
Nunn, 26, went undrafted out of college. The Heat signed him to a contract two years ago, and he became a revelation during his rookie season.
Averaging 15.3 points a game in the 2019-20 campaign, he helped Miami make a Cinderella run to the NBA Finals where it lost to James’ Lakers.
Nunn refined his game last season, shooting very well from not only 3-point land but also at or near the rim.
The fact that he also plays strong defense made him an attractive commodity this summer as a free agent, although Miami chose not to re-sign him.
The Heat are a franchise that has always prided itself on winning by playing cold hard defense. James would know about that very well, as he spent four seasons with them and led them to back-to-back NBA championships.
Nunn has a prime opportunity to be a key part of the Lakers’ 18th world title this season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login