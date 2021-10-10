LeBron James gives big credit to Miami Heat for underrated aspect of Kendrick Nunn

Third-year guard Kendrick Nunn is one of the more underrated additions to what should be a very impressive 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers squad.

He has drawn rave reviews for his defense, and LeBron James says that Nunn’s defense is strong because he started out with the Miami Heat.

LeBron, on basketball players from Chicago, and also more specifically on why he's happy to have Kendrick Nunn on his team: pic.twitter.com/nEbh3ua6JV — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 9, 2021

Nunn, 26, went undrafted out of college. The Heat signed him to a contract two years ago, and he became a revelation during his rookie season.

Averaging 15.3 points a game in the 2019-20 campaign, he helped Miami make a Cinderella run to the NBA Finals where it lost to James’ Lakers.

Nunn refined his game last season, shooting very well from not only 3-point land but also at or near the rim.

The fact that he also plays strong defense made him an attractive commodity this summer as a free agent, although Miami chose not to re-sign him.

The Heat are a franchise that has always prided itself on winning by playing cold hard defense. James would know about that very well, as he spent four seasons with them and led them to back-to-back NBA championships.

Nunn has a prime opportunity to be a key part of the Lakers’ 18th world title this season.