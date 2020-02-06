LeBron James Applauds Miami Heat for Signing Andre Iguodala - Heat Nation

Although the Los Angeles Lakers missed out on acquiring forward Andre Iguodala, superstar LeBron James applauded the Miami Heat for picking up the three-time champion.

LeBron on MIA trading for @andre: "I saw it and I was like, 'OK.' I think it makes them a better team because of his championship DNA, you add that to that championship culture down there. So it helps them right away … I know that 'Dre is happy to be suiting it back up" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 6, 2020

Iguodala, 36, hasn’t played in one game this season.

Yet, all the NBA stars have high respect for the veteran forward. As a matter of fact, multiple contenders were interested in adding Iguodala to their roster.

The 6-foot-6 pro was traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Memphis Grizzlies last summer.

However, Iguodala didn’t want to play for the young, rebuilding Grizzlies after going to the NBA Finals for five straight seasons with the Warriors

During those hard-fought championship runs with the Warriors, Iguodala matched up and battled against James plenty of times. In fact, Iguodala starred so much in topping James during the 2015 NBA Finals that he won Finals MVP that season.

The journeyman has career averages of 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game.