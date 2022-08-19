LeBron James and Dwyane Wade to produce documentary on legendary ‘Redeem Team’

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly will produce a documentary on the 2008 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team, also referred to as the “Redeem Team.”

Wade and James were integral parts of the United States’ return to glory in the basketball world in 2008 after the team fell short in the 2004 Olympics. The United States took home bronze in the 2004 Olympics, but James, Wade, Kobe Bryant and many others helped turn things around to win gold in Beijing in 2008.

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, All-Stars, friends and future teammates,” Wade said about his involvement in the documentary project. “Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball! I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — The Redeem Team!”

The documentary is expected to tell the story of the 2008 team. It will feature interviews from players and coaches, including Mike Krzyzewski.

This isn’t the first time that Wade and James have teamed up on an exciting project, as they also played together in the NBA for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

During their time together in Miami, James and Wade went to four straight NBA Finals and won two. Along with Chris Bosh, they formed one of the greatest trios in the history of the NBA and led arguably the best era in Heat history.

It’s cool to see that James and Wade are helping tell the story of one of the greatest Olympic basketball teams the United States has ever seen. The insane talent on the 2008 roster allowed the U.S. to show the basketball world what it’s made of.

The documentary is expected to release globally on Oct. 7 on Netflix.