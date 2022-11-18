LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony show love after Dwyane Wade posts incredible pictures from Africa vacation

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony showed some major love to their friend Dwyane Wade after he posted some incredible images from his vacation in Africa.

Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have been on a vacation in Africa with their daughter, exploring several different countries on their trip. Wade shared some photos of the family’s trip to Namibia on Instagram.

Wade is seen chatting and smiling with some local Namibian children, and James and Anthony thought the Miami Heat legend’s photos were pretty awesome.

Wade, James and Anthony have a very close relationship, as the three were all taken in the 2003 NBA Draft and spent a lot of their NBA careers playing against or with one another.

The trio, along with guard Chris Paul, was given the nickname “The Banana Boat Crew” by NBA fans for the offseason vacations they’d take together.

James, who is still playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, spent time with Wade in both Miami and Cleveland. The duo won two NBA titles together with the Heat and made four straight trips to the NBA Finals.

In his storied NBA career, Wade averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. He won a scoring title in the 2008-09 season, and Wade was an All-NBA selection eight times in his career.

While Wade and Anthony never teamed up in the NBA, James ended up playing with Anthony on the Lakers last season. Anthony is currently a free agent, but he could find himself back in the NBA if a team needs a proven veteran scorer at some point this season.

Even though Wade’s playing career is done, he is still involved in basketball. The three-time NBA champion is part of the Utah Jazz’s ownership group. While he has basketball responsibilities as well, it’s nice to see Wade and his family get away for a vacation at this time of the year.

It clearly looks like the Heat legend enjoyed this part of his trip to Africa. He and Union have taken vacations to several different places in the world, and it will be interesting to see where the couple looks to explore next.