KZ Okpala Explains Why He Sees Similarities in His and Brandon Ingram’s Games

So far this season, rookie KZ Okpala has done next to nothing for the Miami Heat.

But he feels like his game is similar to that of a rising star in the Western Conference.

“In some ways, I think me and B.I., Brandon Ingram, some of our hesitations are similar,” said Okpala on the “Five on the Floor” podcast. “The way we attack, because he’s kinda upright, and his shifts are really quick, and I think I’ve got that.”

Okpala stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 215 pounds, giving him a long, lanky build that’s somewhat similar to Ingram’s. A second-round draft pick last year, Okpala has appeared in only five games for Miami and has scored a total of just seven points.

While at Stanford University last season, he put up 16.8 points and 5.7 rebounds a game while shooting 36.8 percent from 3-point range.

The Heat would be absolutely thrilled if Okpala develops into an Ingram clone. After spending his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, the former Duke University standout is averaging 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists this season.

For his efforts, Ingram made his first appearance in the NBA All-Star Game in February. He’s a big reason why the New Orleans Pelicans are one of the most exciting teams in the league, and why they’ll have a shot at making the playoffs once the season resumes.