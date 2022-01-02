Kyle Lowry’s mind-blown reaction to DeMar DeRozan hitting back-to-back game-winners

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry recently took to Instagram to react to his former teammate DeMar DeRozan making history with the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls star connected on a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give his team a one-point win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday. This came after DeRozan hit a one-legged 3-point buzzer-beater to lead the Bulls to a victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

The four-time NBA All-Star became the first player in league history to connect on game-winning buzzer-beaters on consecutive days.

DeRozan has been stellar for Chicago this season, averaging 26.8 points per game. That is the second-highest of his career so far, trailing only the 27.3 points per contest he averaged back in the 2016-17 season as a member of the Toronto Raptors.

DeRozan and Lowry played together for six seasons in Toronto. They helped lead the Raptors to multiple playoff appearances during that time. However, they failed to make it to the NBA Finals as they were ousted by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in multiple different postseasons.

After the organization sent DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs to acquire superstar Kawhi Leonard, it was finally able to succeed in winning an NBA title.

Lowry played a huge role in the Raptors’ title run in the 2018-19 campaign. He averaged 15.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game during the 2019 postseason.

This year, Lowry is looking to help the Heat win the franchise’s fourth overall championship. The team is currently 23-13 and holds the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.