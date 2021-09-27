- Kyle Lowry says Jimmy Butler is ‘more crazy’ than former star teammates DeMar DeRozan and Kawhi Leonard
Kyle Lowry says Jimmy Butler is ‘more crazy’ than former star teammates DeMar DeRozan and Kawhi Leonard
- Updated: September 27, 2021
Miami Heat newcomer Kyle Lowry recently spoke about what makes Jimmy Butler different from some of Lowry’s former star teammates.
Lowry says Butler is "different, in that he's a little bit more crazy. He wears his emotion on his sleeve. Whereas the other 2 I played with, Demar and Kawhi, they are a little more quiet."
— Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) September 27, 2021
Lowry spent time with DeMar DeRozan and Kawhi Leonard on the Toronto Raptors. DeRozan and Leonard are certainly a lot different from Butler from a personality perspective.
Butler has a huge personality, and he also produces huge results. He and Lowry are arguably two of Miami’s most important players heading into the 2021-22 season.
Butler averaged 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game in the 2020-21 campaign. He knocked down 49.7 percent of his shots from the field.
Butler and Lowry will surely be on the receiving end of many assists from each other, as both players are great distributors. Lowry averaged 7.3 assists per game last season.
It’ll be interesting to see how quickly Lowry and Butler develop some chemistry together on the floor.
