Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry seems to be making every effort to play in the team’s Sunday playoff matchup, which includes closely monitoring his injured hamstring.

A source close to Kyle Lowry tells ESPN Lowry’s hamstring injury is day to day, but Lowry just told us reporters here in Atlanta that he is measuring it “hourly.” He told me he was up most of the night “trying to get right.” There’s about 29 hours until Game 4 tips off Sunday. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 23, 2022

The 36-year-old Lowry was forced to leave the Heat’s Game 3 playoff matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Lowry was taken out of the game with his injury in the final minutes of the third quarter.

Despite entering the final quarter with the lead on the road, the Heat ended up falling to the Hawks by a point thanks to a late basket by star guard Trae Young.

How much Lowry’s absence played a role in the Hawks’ fourth-quarter comeback is open to debate. One thing that is certain, however, is that the Heat have a chance to take a giant step forward with a win Sunday.

The Heat currently have a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series. A victory in Game 4 would put them just one win away from advancing in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After Sunday’s Game 4, Game 5 of the series will take place in Miami on Tuesday night, which is why Lowry is so determined to get back on the court as soon as possible.

When the Heat acquired Lowry in a sign-and-trade deal during the most recent offseason, it was undoubtedly partly because of his extensive NBA experience. That experience becomes vital around this time of the year.

Lowry contributed on both sides of the court throughout the 2021-22 regular season. In his 63 games for the Heat, he averaged 13.4 points, 7.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.