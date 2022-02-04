Kyle Lowry opens up on ‘extremely tough’ last couple weeks due to family issue

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry returned to the team on Thursday night and offered some insight for the absence that forced him to miss the team’s last nine contests.

Lowry, back after missing 9 games with a family issue: "Last couple weeks have been extremely tough. Day by day had a lot of support and the Heat organization, my teammates have been unbelievable. I appreciate everything. A lot of people reached out." — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 4, 2022

The exact reason for Lowry’s absence remains uncertain, though it’s clear that it was a serious enough situation to temporarily force him off the court.

The 35-year-old Lowry returned on Thursday to contribute to the Heat’s 112-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. While he missed his lone field goal attempt on the night, he finished with four assists, three rebounds and a steal.

Lowry was acquired by the Heat during the offseason as part of a sign-and-trade. Prior to his absence, he had played in 39 games this season, averaging 13.4 points, 8.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game.

The numbers produced by Lowry this season don’t match those from the peak of his career, but have clearly helped the Heat compile a 33-20 record for the 2021-22 campaign.

While Lowry’s return was a welcome sight, the win itself was also something to embrace after three consecutive losses by the Heat. The last two of those defeats came at the start of an important six-game road trip.

Next up for the Heat is a Saturday night road clash against the Charlotte Hornets, followed by a Monday night matchup on the Washington Wizards’ home court.