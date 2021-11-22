Kyle Lowry adamantly declares he’s going to retire with the Toronto Raptors: ‘That is my everything’

The Miami Heat acquired guard Kyle Lowry this past offseason in a sign-and trade with the Toronto Raptors.

Lowry, 35, has provided Miami with a strong veteran presence at the point guard position this season, and the Heat are off to a strong start, going 11-6 so far.

While Lowry clearly wanted to chase a championship ring in Miami this season and beyond, he does envision himself retiring with the Raptors. The veteran guard explained how much the Raptors franchise means to him in an interview with The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears.

“That’s still home,” Lowry said of Toronto. “Like I’ve said, and I’ll say it now, I will sign a one-day contract and I’ll retire as a Toronto Raptor. That is my everything.”

Lowry’s last season with the Raptors was an unceremonious one, as the Raptors were forced to play their home games in Tampa, Fla. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, the six-time All-Star has a serious love for the team that he won an NBA title with. There is no doubt that Lowry will receive a major ovation when the Heat travel to Toronto to play the Raptors this season.

While Lowry may not retire as a member of the Heat, he is still focused on getting them to a title this season.

“It was the right situation,” Lowry said of Miami. “It was the right fit. And they had a need for someone like me in a sense of style of play, individually, how I move and how I operate.”

The Heat guard also added that he wants to have another NBA title on his resume when it is all said and done.

“It’s what we play for,” Lowry said. “If you’re not playing to win the championship, what are you playing for? Just to be cool and be good? We’re going to get paid. That’s awesome. I love getting paid, but I want to win the championship and everyone that’s won a championship will explain this and understand that this is a high you cannot match. I’m not saying a drug high. I’m saying a high of, ‘Holy s—, this is crazy.’ You can’t match that.”

This season, Lowry is averaging 12.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game while shooting 40.8 percent from the field.