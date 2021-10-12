Kyle Lowry heaps massive praise upon 'talented kid' Bam Adebayo after Miami Heat's 4th-straight win - Heat Nation

Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is the newest addition to the Miami Heat’s championship-caliber culture, and he apparently thinks highly of one of the team’s rising stars.

After Miami defeated the Charlotte Hornets 104-103 on Monday, the Philadelphia native gave big man Bam Adebayo some pretty high praise.

Kyle Lowry on Bam: “He’s pretty smart… His handle is a lot better than u I thought it was. He’s a talented kid.” pic.twitter.com/cmPme9BCSI — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) October 12, 2021

Adebayo is one of the NBA’s more intriguing big men, as he possesses ball-handling skills that few centers have.

He is coming off a season in which he averaged 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

The University of Kentucky product is also one of the game’s better defenders, so much so that he was discussed as a candidate for last season’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

Against Charlotte, he put up an efficient 18 points in 26 minutes of play.

This season, Adebayo could see his numbers climb higher by virtue of having Lowry, one of the NBA’s better passers and floor generals, getting him the ball in his sweet spots more often.