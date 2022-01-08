Kyle Guy praises Miami Heat’s culture while reflecting on stint with team so far

Despite the fact that his stint with the Miami Heat is likely coming to an end soon, Kyle Guy is appreciative of the opportunity he has had with the team.

Guy has provided the Heat with some solid contributions during the span of his 10-day contract and is very impressed with many things about the organization.

“It has been great,” Guy said of his Heat experience to the Miami Herald. “They got a nice culture here and they do things the right way. We’ve only had a practice and a half during my 10 days, but I love what they’re about. Quick and to the point, coaches are great and the players are even better.”

After being signed by the Heat in late December, Guy’s time with the team is set to end after Miami’s game on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns.

The Heat could potentially sign Guy to another deal, but the lack of roster spots as well as salary cap concerns appear to make that highly unlikely.

Guy was originally a second-round selection of the New York Knicks during the 2019 NBA Draft. While he never played in a game with the Knicks, he did see action in 34 games over two seasons for the Sacramento Kings.

During his time with the Heat, Guy has seen action in four games and is averaging 22.0 minutes per contest. On the court, Guy is averaging 11.8 points, 2.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.

Guy’s stint with Miami offers him the hope that another team will be impressed enough with the job he has done to offer him a deal. Regardless of whether that happens, Guy is poised to depart the Heat with a deep respect for the entire organization.