Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins took a shot at Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.

Perkins reminded the Bucks that the Miami Heat, who swept the Indiana Pacers in their first-round series, will be ready for them in the second round.

Hey Giannis them Goons from Dade County going to be waiting on you second round. The Heat want all that smoke! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 25, 2020

Miami was simply dominant in its first-round series. The Heat won each game by at least nine points and wrapped up the series with a 99-87 victory on Monday night.

The No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, Miami will face the winner of the Bucks’ series against the Orlando Magic.

The Bucks shockingly dropped Game 1 to the Magic, but they have come back to win three straight for a 3-1 series lead.

Miami gave Milwaukee trouble during the regular season, winning two of the three matchups between the two teams.

Perkins clearly believes that Miami’s balanced attack is enough to compete with the top-seeded Bucks.

Throughout the NBA’s resumption in the Orlando, Fla. bubble, Miami has gotten contributions from just about everyone on the roster.

The Bucks and Magic will play on Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST.