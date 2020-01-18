 Kendrick Nunn Joins Dwyane Wade as Only Other Miami Heat Rookie to Achieve Statistical Feat - Heat Nation
Kendrick Nunn Miami Heat Steve Mitchell / USA TODAY Sports

Rookie guard Kendrick Nunn entered the Miami Heat record books after accomplishing a feat that only Dwyane Wade had done with the team before.

When he scored 22 points in the Heat’s 115-108 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Nunn recorded his third straight game with 20 or more points.

It was his second time to notch at least 20 points in three straight games this season. Wade is the only other rookie to reach that milestone for the Heat.

“Whether you’re on the defensive end and you’re working on the schemes of everything, or it’s the offense and you’re getting in your bag and you’re working on shooting the ball — he’s constantly in the gym working on his game,” Jimmy Butler said about Nunn following the game. “He will be in this league for a while.”

The 24-year-old rookie began his current streak with a 20-point outing in a 124-121 loss against the New York Knicks last Sunday.

Nunn followed that up with a 33-point explosion in a 106-100 win versus the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. He knocked down 13-of-18 shots from the field including a sizzling 5-of-7 from three-point territory in that contest.

His first three-game streak of 20 or more points happened back in November.

Nunn is currently second among all rookies in scoring this season with an average of 16.0 points per game.

