Kelly Olynyk on Tyler Herro: 'He’s a Trained Killer and He’s Going Out There and Killing' - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro may not win this season’s Rookie of the Year award, but he’s drawing rave reviews.

Several of his teammates have been very complimentary of the former University of Kentucky standout, including Kelly Olynyk, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

“It’s surprising,” Olynyk said of a 19-year-old having the type of poise to take and make big late-game shots. “He has that in his DNA. He’s a trained killer and he’s going out there and killing.”

Indeed, Herro has come up big several times this season in pressure situations. It has led to big wins against teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz.

Jimmy Butler, the Heat’s undisputed centerpiece and leader, has also had glowing things to say about Herro.

Interestingly, Herro is playing at least as well as the New York Knicks’ R.J. Barrett, who was the third overall pick in last June’s NBA draft.

Although Barrett was hyped as one of the biggest prizes in the 2019 draft, Herro’s numbers have been equal to, if not slightly greater than Barrett’s, as Jackson pointed out.

“Barrett, who has started all 38 games as a rookie, is averaging 13.8 points (or 15.8 per 36 minutes), 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 38.9 percent overall and 30.5 percent on threes,” Jackson wrote. “Herro, who has come off the bench in 34 of his 37 appearances, is averaging 13.4 points (but 16.8 per 36), 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists but shooting better than Barrett – 41.7 percent overall and 38.5 percent on threes. “Herro is holding players he’s guarding to 46.3 percent shooting, better defensively than Barrett’s 47.4. Herro commits 1.8 turnovers per game, compared with Barrett’s 2.3.”

Comments

comments