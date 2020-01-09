Justise Winslow Says Derrick Jones Jr. Deserves Big Contract: 'Show Him the Money' - Heat Nation

If there’s one good thing that resulted from Justise Winslow’s back injury, it’s the development of Derrick Jones Jr.

Now back in the Miami Heat lineup after missing 15 games, Winslow believes Jones deserves to get a big contract once his existing deal expires in the offseason.

“Oh, he hooping,” Winslow said of his teammate who will become a free agent in the offseason. “Pay that man. Pay him. Show him the money. “Nah, but he’s a great player. He’s really built for this league, with his versatility, and the way he’s able to stretch the floor now. He’s also a lob threat. That’s just the brink of iceberg for him. He can really handle the ball and attack. But that’ll continue to come and grow.”

Winslow’s endorsement of Jones is a positive sign of the Heat locker room’s healthy environment.

Since Dec. 6 when Winslow was sidelined, Jones has been averaging 10.9 points 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 30.4 minutes per game. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra’s increased confidence in the 6-foot-6 forward has given Jones the playing time he needs to showcase his ever-expanding game.

Jones signed a two-year, $3.1 million contract with the Heat in 2018. The franchise may ultimately listen to Winslow’s suggestion and offer Jones a heftier paycheck this summer if he continues to display his well-rounded game in the months ahead.

