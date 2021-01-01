Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Richardson spent his first four NBA seasons with the Miami Heat.

In the 2019 offseason, Richardson was dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers for Jimmy Butler. The trade certainly changed Richardson’s career, but it also helped Miami make the NBA Finals last season.

Richardson recently opened up on the trade and mentioned Butler when talking about other players that he tries to emulate in the league.

“I really like Jimmy Butler a lot,” Richardson said. “Especially when he was rising in Chicago, I was a big fan. Kawhi Leonard, I liked a lot, even though he’s bigger than I am, he plays a different position. Just the way that those guys plays both ends of the floor. “And it was crazy like actually being in a Jimmy Butler trade. It was kind of like surreal, because he was one of my favorite players and I was getting traded for him. And that was like a really interesting thing for me.”

Richardson had a solid year for the Sixers last season. He averaged 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

This offseason, the Sixers dealt Richardson to the Mavericks for sharpshooting guard Seth Curry.

Now, Richardson gets to play alongside rising star Luka Doncic in Dallas.

“I mean it’s been a blessing, just to be able to see a different landscape,” Richardson said of his offseason trade. “I’m thankful to the city of Philly for everything they did for me, and that organization. They have great players there, so it was great to play with some of the best players in the league. “And then I think coming here is going to be a different look for myself. I think it’s a different playing style. I think that it kind of fits me more. I think that Seth will fit in Philly well, because he’s a great spot shooter. And I think that’s one of their big things that they’ll need. I think me coming here and him going there was good for both parties. But I think a change of scenery is nice.”

Richardson and the Mavericks will take on the Heat on Friday night at 7 p.m. EST.