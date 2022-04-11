Josh Richardson boasts about Miami Heat culture after Wayne Ellington vows to fight Denver Nuggets guard

In a recent game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, Facundo Campazzo slammed into former Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington.

Facu Campazzo gets ejected for a flagrant 2 foul on Wayne Ellington. Wayne: "When I see you I’m putting my hands on you."pic.twitter.com/XX7A2F0yOj — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 11, 2022

Campazzo was ejected for the classless move, and Ellington later sent a strong warning to the Nuggets guard via social media.

Fellow former Heat player Josh Richardson was quick to back up Ellington and express his anger.

Yea wtf he is bugging — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) April 11, 2022

When a fan made light of the situation, Richardson responded by explaining the sense of brotherhood that he feels with Ellington due to their shared time on the Heat. Clearly, that experience left quite a mark on him.

Nah nah.. Wayne my brother. That Heat brotherhood is different everybody don’t get blessed to experience it . — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) April 11, 2022

Richardson was drafted by the Heat with the No. 10 pick in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft. He quickly made a name for himself on the team thanks to his defensive prowess and shooting from deep.

He played in Miami for the first four seasons of his career before being sent to the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the trade that brought Jimmy Butler to South Florida.

Since then, he hasn’t really been able to find a consistent home and has played for four different teams over the last three seasons.

As for Ellington, he had already enjoyed a fairly long NBA career before he joined Miami. He’s now been in the league for over a decade. He continues to be a commodity thanks to his impressive shooting ability.

While it seems unlikely that anything will really come out of Ellington’s threat to Campazzo, it is nice to see how supportive Richardson is of Ellington even though they no longer play together.