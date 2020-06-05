- Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to Donate Whopping $100 Million to Racial Equality Efforts
Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to Donate Whopping $100 Million to Racial Equality Efforts
- Updated: June 5, 2020
NBA legend Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand announced on Friday that they will donate $100 million to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.
Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. We are you. We are a family. We are a community. pic.twitter.com/cGH8bJl1GQ
— Jordan (@Jumpman23) June 5, 2020
The donation comes with the country in a state of political unrest after the death of George Floyd due to unchecked police brutality.
“Through our Jordan Wings Program, we have been focused on providing access to education, mentorship and opportunity for Black youth facing the obstacles of systemic racism,” President of Jordan Brand Craig Williams said in a statement. “But we know we can do more. In addition to the investment from NIKE Inc., we are announcing a joint commitment from Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to donate $100 million over the next 10 years.
“We must join forces with the community, government and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together. There is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the Black Community. We embrace the responsibility.”
Jordan himself released a statement following the death of Floyd, showing his support for him and others affected by police brutality.
Statement from Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/lWkZOf1Tmr
— Jordan (@Jumpman23) May 31, 2020
Jordan and his company’s $100 million donation is a big step in the right direction in the fight for racial equality.
