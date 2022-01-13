Joe Ingles recalls how Jimmy Butler tracked him down ‘like he was bloody about to beat the s–t out of me’ during their 1st altercation

Jimmy Butler and Joe Ingles have some history.

Years ago, when Butler was a member of the Chicago Bulls, the two players had a heated exchange during a matchup.

After Ingles tried to blow up a screen set by Butler, the Utah Jazz forward found himself on the floor. Butler didn’t hesitate to head in Ingles’ direction and stand over him.

Ingles recalled what it was like seeing Butler standing over him.

“[Butler was] staring at me like he was bloody about to beat the s— out of me,” Ingles said.

After this years-old incident, Butler and Ingles exchanged plenty of digs on a regular basis. But more recently, the two players agreed to leave their beef in the past.

Butler revealed what he said to Ingles when the two players made their wholesome agreement.

“OK, man, give it a break,” Butler said regarding what he told Ingles. “We’ve been in this league for way too long now. C’mon, man, chill with the T’s. I want my money, you want your money. Let it go.”

Ingles revealed his side of the conversation as well.

“I was like, ‘I’m with it, because I’m trying to save some money, too,'” Ingles said regarding what he told Butler. “Ever since then, we’ve gotten along pretty well.”

Butler, who’s obviously a member of the Miami Heat today, certainly has a big personality. It’s one of the things some fans love about him.

Butler’s Heat are 26-15 so far this season after earning a big win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Miami has won three straight.

As for Ingles’ Jazz, they’ve struggled lately, but they still hold an impressive 28-14 record so far this season.