Joakim Noah admits he thought Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James were headed to Chicago Bulls - Heat Nation

Chicago Bulls legend Joakim Noah recently revealed that he thought it was a “done deal” that Chris Bosh was going to join the Bulls following the 2009-10 NBA season.

Moreover, he thought Bosh would convince Dwyane Wade to join the Bulls and that LeBron James would follow.

“Chicago lost in the first round again, but hoarded cap space for two max-level superstars,” wrote Zach Lowe of ESPN. “LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and [Dwyane] Wade were free agents. All three met with the Bulls. Noah lobbied Bosh. ‘When Chris came on his visit, I thought it was a done deal,’ Noah says. ‘I thought he’d take Dwyane, and if those two come, we’ll get LeBron.'”

Despite Noah’s high hopes, Bosh ended up signing with the Miami Heat. He became a part of the Heat’s legendary Big 3 that won two NBA titles.

Unfortunately for Noah, he retired without winning a championship. Still, he had a very respectable career. He made two All-Star teams and finished his playing days with averages of 8.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest.

Many NBA fans remember Noah for his intense playing style and elite defense. He was a very unique player.

Heat fans are certainly grateful that Noah and the Bulls didn’t throw a wrench into Miami’s Big 3. The trio gave the Heat some unforgettable years.