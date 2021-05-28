- Jimmy Butler’s optimistic message after Miami Heat go down 0-3 to Milwaukee Bucks
- Updated: May 27, 2021
The Miami Heat were unable to take advantage of playing on their home floor in Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks as they lost 113-84 to fall behind three games to none in the series.
Heat star Jimmy Butler realized that the team will have to overcome astronomical odds to win the series, but he is trying to remain confident.
Jimmy Butler on being down 0-3:
“We’re not too worried what history says and all that stuff, but we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
— Will Manso (@WillManso) May 28, 2021
Butler played his best game of the series on Thursday, but it isn’t saying much after he shot just 25.0 percent from the floor over the first two games.
Butler totaled a team-high 19 points on 7-of-17 shooting, but it was not nearly enough as Miami shot just 37.6 percent from the floor as a team.
The Heat are in serious danger of being swept in the first round after back-to-back blowout losses.
It’s a step back for a Miami team that made the NBA Finals last season as Butler, Bam Adeabyo and others have struggled.
The Heat will look to salvage at least one win in the series on Saturday in Miami.
