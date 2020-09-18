- Miami Heat Superstar Jimmy Butler’s Immediate Reaction to Going Up 2-0 on Boston Celtics
- Bradley Beal’s Fiancée Favors Him to Miami Heat After All-NBA Snub
- Report: Boston Celtics Guard Doubtful to Return After Suffering Injury in Game 2
- Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game 2 Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Online and on TV
- Miami Heat News: Jimmy Butler Files 3 Trademarks for His Big Face Coffee Business
- Report: NBA Executive Says ‘Everyone Is Looking for the Next’ Bam Adebayo in Upcoming Draft
- Report: Rivals Were ‘Chuckling’ and Had ‘Genuine Concern’ for Miami Heat During 2017-18 Season
- Mysterious Competitor to Jimmy Butler’s ‘Big Face Coffee’ Pops up in NBA Bubble
- Ray Allen Reveals How Afraid Miami Heat Were of Boston Celtics: ‘They Were Scared to Death’
- Report: 3 Calls Went Against Miami Heat at End of Regulation and Overtime in Game 1
Miami Heat Superstar Jimmy Butler’s Immediate Reaction to Going Up 2-0 on Boston Celtics
- Updated: September 17, 2020
For what seems like the umpteenth time in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat overcame a double-digit deficit to win a ball game.
By defeating the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Heat now lead the series 2-0.
Jimmy Butler revealed the squad’s supreme confidence in being able to overcome adversity.
Jimmy Butler: "We like being down double digits. We're the comeback kids."
— Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) September 18, 2020
No matter how many points they fall behind by, the Heat are never totally out of a contest, and Game 2 was another example why.
Miami trailed at the half 60-47 as it had major issues at both ends of the floor.
But as they had all through the postseason, the Heat turned up the thermostat in the second half, especially on the defensive end.
Just as he was in Game 1, Goran Dragic was a major catalyst with 25 points. Budding All-Star Bam Adebayo also had a strong performance with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
Although they may have a little less talent on paper, the Heat have now have put a stranglehold on the series. In doing so, they’ve put the Celtics’ dream of an 18th NBA championship in serious jeopardy.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login