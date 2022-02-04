Jimmy Butler’s candid response when asked about Tyler Herro’s All-Star snub

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler didn’t hold back when asked about his teammate Tyler Herro not being selected for the All-Star Game this season.

Jimmy Butler on Tyler Herro not being named an All-Star today: "I think he's been playing at an All-Star level…He deserves it. But he has a long career and he'll be a multiple All-Star."@5ReasonsSports — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) February 4, 2022

Herro failed to make the team over Darius Garland, Jayson Tatum, Butler, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton and Fred VanVleet when the NBA announced the All-Star reserves for the Eastern Conference on Thursday.

Herro has been a huge part of Miami’s success this season, as he’s been one of the most durable players in the team’s rotation.

With Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry all missing several games this season, Herro has taken upon a bigger role in the team’s offense.

This season, Herro is averaging 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He played well again on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs, scoring 24 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field.

The Heat took Herro in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, and he’s developed into the team’s top scoring option off the bench.

Herro burst onto the scene in his rookie season in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble. The University of Kentucky product helped Miami reach the NBA Finals, and he’s clearly on track to be an All-Star at some point in his career.

Butler’s belief in Herro will go a long way for Miami this season and beyond, as the Heat are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference and should compete for a title in the 2021-22 campaign.

Herro and the Heat will take on the Charlotte Hornets in their next game on Saturday, Feb. 5.