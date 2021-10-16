 Jimmy Butler's amusing response to his agent trying to tell him how NBA rule changes would affect him - Heat Nation
Home / Media / Jimmy Butler’s amusing response to his agent trying to tell him how NBA rule changes would affect him

Jimmy Butler’s amusing response to his agent trying to tell him how NBA rule changes would affect him

Jimmy Butler Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler’s agent, Bernard Lee, recently noted that his continuing efforts to tell Butler about pending rule changes were met with blunt responses from the superstar.

One of the new rules that Lee references deals with players no longer being able to draw fouls by launching themselves into defenders or other questionable means.

Butler’s success in getting to the line in Friday night’s preseason contest indicates that he won’t be affected by the rule change. In his 25 minutes on the court, Butler was 10-for-11 from the free-throw line and finished with 25 points, four rebounds and four assists.

During Butler’s two seasons with the Miami Heat, the veteran has connected from the free-throw line at an 84.7 percent rate and has averaged 8.6 free throw attempts per game.

That ability to naturally draw fouls is just part of the talent possessed by Butler, who will again be a central part of the Heat’s effort to win a title.

Friday night’s contest was considered a dress rehearsal for the Heat, with their season officially set to get started on Thursday against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login