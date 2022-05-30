The Miami Heat lost in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but Heat star Jimmy Butler did all he could to try to make sure the game ended in victory for his team.

Butler delivered multiple masterful performances throughout the Heat’s deep playoff run, and his play has forced many to consider where Butler sits among the best players in the NBA today.

Following his strong Game 7 outing, one question that was posed to people on Twitter was whether or not Butler deserves to be considered amongst the 75 greatest players in NBA history.

His agent Bernard Lee promptly replied with an incredible story about how Butler immediately dealt with the Game 7 loss.

Driving home 1 block away from the arena he asked me what he needed to do to get better. 1 block. He’s going to win a championship before he’s done, I know it more than anything and the disappointments will be the fuel and when he does this won’t even be a question. https://t.co/dHLDiEV6wd — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) May 30, 2022

Butler finished Game 7 with 35 points and nine rebounds. However, it wasn’t enough to lead the Heat to a win.

Now, the Heat will have to figure out what they can do to improve the team’s roster to try to take care of unfinished business next season.

The one thing the Heat do not have to worry about is whether or not they have an alpha on their team that can make plays when it matters most. Butler has proven multiple times that he has what it takes to be the best player on a contending team. Right now, the Heat might just be a piece or two away from truly getting over the hump and bringing home some hardware.

As for Butler, he will likely take some time to rest his body after a tough season. After that, he will surely undergo yet another grueling offseason to keep his body sharp and further improve his craft.