Jimmy Butler’s agent destroys Karl-Anthony Towns for clowning Russell Westbrook

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the Los Angeles Lakers as their players delivered some trash-talk, in particular Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Miami heat leader Jimmy Butler’s agent, Bernard Lee, had some harsh words for the All-Star center as a result.

This is horse shit. Players aren’t supposed to do this to other players. Leave this non sense for fans. https://t.co/Cc53jp5mks — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) March 17, 2022

This isn’t trash talk. Trash talk doesn’t comes when you are up by 20 and the outcome is ensured this is a clown act. https://t.co/Ihou8iBzYK — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) March 17, 2022

Towns is one of the NBA’s best centers, and he is having another banner season. He was averaging 24.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game coming into Wednesday’s game.

He is not only one of the toughest covers in the low post, but he is also a terrific 3-point shooter, giving him the best of both worlds as a modern-day NBA big man, to go along with his abilities defensively.

Minnesota has been surging over the last two months and is the NBA’s highest scoring team. If they make the playoffs, they can give their first-round opponent a decent challenge once the postseason starts.

Meanwhile, the Heat continue to hold on to the top seed in the Eastern Conference despite not being at full strength for much of this season. Butler, as usual, is leading the way with 21.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Although Butler is known as a talker and has an intense demeanor, much of his talk is directed at teammates as far as being their leader. There was a time when, as a member of the Wolves and a teammate of Towns, Butler was regarded as a malcontent, but as a part of the Heat’s championship-caliber culture, he has a much different reputation today.