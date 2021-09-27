Jimmy Butler unveils new look for Miami Heat ahead of 2021-22 season

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler is debuting a new look for the 2021-22 season.

Butler posted before-and-after photos on Instagram of his new hairstyle.

It will be interesting to see how long into the season the braided look lasts for Butler, as Miami is trying to get back to the NBA Finals in the 2021-22 campaign.

The five-time All-Star had another fantastic season during the 2020-21 campaign, as he put up 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field.

The Heat added Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker to their roster this offseason, and they seem poised to make a run in the Eastern Conference.

Butler and his new-look hair will look to lead the charge for Erik Spoelstra’s squad this coming season.