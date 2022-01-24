Jimmy Butler surpasses LeBron James in distinct category after Heat squeak by Lakers - Heat Nation

On Sunday, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler surpassed a certain former Miami legend in an important category.

Jimmy Butler gets his triple-double. His 10th, a team regular-season record, one more than LeBron James. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 24, 2022

With 20 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, Butler allowed the Heat to outlast LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers, 113-107.

Miami raced out to a huge lead early and maintained it for most of the contest. As it has for most of the season, Miami shot lights out from 3-point range to establish its big advantage.

The Lakers made a furious rally late to make things interesting, but the Heat were able to hold them off.

In addition to Butler’s all-around excellence, Duncan Robinson went off for Miami, scoring 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 6-of-11 from beyond the arc.

The Heat are now 30-17 and are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, although the Nets hold the tiebreaker.

Many of Miami’s upcoming games between now and the All-Star break are against teams it should beat, which will give it an opportunity to take sole possession of first place in the East.