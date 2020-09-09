- Jimmy Butler’s Unsatisfied Reaction After Miami Heat Advance to Eastern Conference Finals
Jimmy Butler’s Unsatisfied Reaction After Miami Heat Advance to Eastern Conference Finals
- Updated: September 8, 2020
On Tuesday, the Miami Heat dispatched the Milwaukee Bucks 103-94 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in six years.
After the contest, All-Star Jimmy Butler made it clear that his team has bigger fish to fry.
Jimmy Butler said getting to the NBA's Final Four "means a lot. But that's not my goal. That's not my guys' goal. That's not the organization's goal. We want to win ‘it.' We want a championship and I think that's what we're focused on."
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 9, 2020
Few people outside of South Florida thought the Heat had any real chance of upsetting the Bucks, who had the league’s best record.
But Miami scored a surprising Game 1 win, then eeked out a victory in Game 2 to put Giannis Antetokounmpo’s squad in critical condition.
Butler was instrumental for the Heat, as he continually took over in crunch time to deliver the series triumph.
It’s sure to be a drama-filled offseason for the Bucks, as rumors about Antetokounmpo’s future start to swirl. Some even feel that the Greek Freak will be wearing a Heat uniform when next season commences.
Miami will compete against the winner of the Boston Celtics-Toronto Raptors semifinal series for a spot in the NBA Finals.
