Jimmy Butler slights P.J. Tucker in hilarious manner after Miami Heat’s win vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

- Updated: March 19, 2022
Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler trolled teammate P.J. Tucker on Instagram following the Heat’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.
Butler posted a photo wishing everyone except Tucker a good morning on Saturday.
It’s not entirely clear as to why Butler is poking fun at his teammate, but Tucker did fail to score in Miami’s 120-108 victory over the Thunder on Friday night. The veteran forward did contribute in other ways to the win, as he tallied six rebounds and two assists.
Butler missed the game for Miami, but the Heat were able to easily roll over a Thunder team that is one of the worst in the Western Conference. The win moved Miami to 47-24 on the season, and it holds a nice lead over the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
There’s no doubt that Butler loves poking fun at his teammates, but he has to be appreciative of what Tucker has brought to the table for the Heat this season.
The 36-year-old is averaging 7.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Tucker is also one of Miami’s best players on defense, as he’s posted a defensive box plus-minus of 1.2 this season.
Miami is hoping that Tucker’s championship pedigree and veteran presence will help it take the next step in the playoffs this season. The former second-round pick won an NBA title with the Bucks in the 2020-21 campaign before signing with the Heat last offseason.
