Jimmy Butler severely disrespected in 2021 NBA MVP odds
- Updated: October 16, 2020
The 2020 NBA Finals saw Jimmy Butler ascend to another level of stardom by helping lead the shorthanded Miami Heat against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Though the Heat lost the series in six games, Butler went toe-to-toe with LeBron James and was the biggest reason why the Heat managed to win two games in the series.
Despite that fact, the Heat star now faces major disrespect in the form of 2021 NBA MVP odds, which were released recently.
2021 MVP Odds
Luka Doncic 4-1
Giannis Antetokounmpo 9-2
Stephen Curry 5-1
LeBron James 7-1
Anthony Davis 7-1
James Harden 8-1
Kawhi Leonard 9-1
Kevin Durant 10-1
Damian Lillard 15-1
Jayson Tatum 25-1
Nikola Jokic 25-1
Joel Embiid 25-1
Jimmy Butler 25-1
(Via Sportsbetting )
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 16, 2020
In his first season with the Heat, Butler averaged 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
He performed even better in the playoffs, averaging 22.2 points per game.
His playoff run was capped off by a masterful Game 3 performance in the NBA Finals in which he recorded 40 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
Butler proved that he can hang with the most talented players in the NBA, but he clearly still faces disrespect when it comes to how people perceive his star status.
Luckily for the five-time All-Star, his focus has never been on personal accolades. Instead, he’s focused on bringing a title to Miami.
He’ll have another chance to do that next season.
