Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler believes that his team should have won the 2020 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Heat fell to the Lakers in six games, but Butler and company put up a good fight against the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Still, Butler and the Heat think that if they were healthy, they would have won.

“We still think that we should have won—and we were down a couple of guys,” Butler said when speaking to GQ’s Zito Madu.

This season, the Heat have gotten off to a slow start with Butler sidelined with an injury for several games. However, Miami still figures to be one of the beasts in the Eastern Conference once fully healthy.

In six games this season, Butler is averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

Now that Miami has locked up star Bam Adebayo, the Heat seem comfortable building around the core of Butler and Adebayo for years to come.

For this season, Butler is focused on getting back to the NBA Finals and winning this time around.