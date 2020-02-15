Jimmy Butler Admits He’d Be Willing to Finish His Career in Chicago - Heat Nation

- Jimmy Butler Admits He’d Be Willing to Finish His Career in Chicago
Jimmy Butler Admits He’d Be Willing to Finish His Career in Chicago
- Updated: February 15, 2020
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler dropped a surprising bomb during All-Star media availability on Saturday.
The veteran said he’d be open to finishing his career with the Chicago Bulls.
The thing that will get attention from Jimmy Butler today was him saying he would be willing to finish his career in Chicago.
I believe he was just being polite.
— Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) February 15, 2020
Butler, 30, was drafted by the Bulls with the final first-round pick in 2011.
Although Butler played with them for the first six seasons of his career, the Bulls shipped him to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017 in an effort to rebuild. Towards the end of his tenure in Chicago, the hard-nosed star clashed with coaches and younger teammates.
The poor teammate label followed Butler in stops in Minnesota and Philadelphia.
Yet, he has been anything but a bad teammate in Miami. In fact, Heat players and coaches are constantly praising Butler for his superb leadership, example-setting and humility.
The 6-foot-7 forward is putting up 20.6 points, 6.8 boards and 6.1 assists per game this season. Due to his strong play and guidance, the Heat are off to one of their best starts in franchise history.
The Heat will be represented by Butler and Bam Adebayo during the 2020 All-Star Game on Sunday night.
