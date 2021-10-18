Jimmy Butler reveals Kyle Lowry's 'annoying' impact on Miami Heat - Heat Nation

Kyle Lowry has made an immediate impact on the Miami Heat. Miami’s offense has looked a lot better in the preseason, as the six-time All-Star has increased the team’s pace by a considerable amount.

Heat superstar Jimmy Butler recently spoke about Lowry and his tendency to push the ball up the floor quickly, calling it “annoying.”

“It’s annoying as . . .,” Butler said with a smile, while adding an expletive. “That’s what that Kyle Chaos is.”

Butler also joked that he is never really able to take a break with Lowry as his point guard.

“And then he’s looking to just launch it up the floor anyways,” said Butler. “So you’ve got to love and respect him for it. Sometimes, I was just trying to take a break and sit in the corner. Not with him as your point guard.”

Heat teams generally don’t get the ball down the floor quickly, but that is certainly going to change with Lowry now on the roster.

“Realizing how fast you have to play with Kyle as your point guard. I think we’ve got to get used to that,” Butler said ahead of the Heat’s regular-season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. “I think he’s always looking to pitch the ball ahead and get guys in the right spots. It’s incredible. “It’s a blessing. Sometimes it’s a curse, because you’ve got to be in some really great shape to be out there in what we call the ‘Kyle Chaos.’ It’s real.”